148th BSB Culinary Specialist Receives Georgia Army Achievement Medal

U.S. Army Spc. Renada Brown, a culinary specialist with the Macon-based, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the Georgia Army Accommodation Medal and a custom apron from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, Georgia Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor, during the inbrief of the Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. These Soldiers received this award in recognition of winning the Best Cook Squad at the conclusion of the 2023 Georgia State Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas).

