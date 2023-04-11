The Beginning

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard brief Soldiers during the Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the Nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

Date Taken: 04.16.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US