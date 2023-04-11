Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Beginning [Image 3 of 3]

    The Beginning

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard brief Soldiers during the Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the Nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition

