The Beginning

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Meagan Goodman, an operations sergeant with the 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, briefs Soldiers during the 2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the Nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

Date Taken: 04.16.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US