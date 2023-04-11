Personnel, equipment and supplies arrive for Southern Strike 2023

Aircrew assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron unload a 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel Rib boat out of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 14, 2023 for exercise Southern Strike 2023. The exercise is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov

