    Personnel, equipment and supplies arrive for Southern Strike 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    Personnel, equipment and supplies arrive for Southern Strike 2023

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Aircrew assigned to the 156th Airlift Squadron unload equipment during Southern Strike 2023 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
