    Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) [Image 5 of 6]

    Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230415-N-TC847-1085 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, speaks with Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) during a visit to the ship, April 15, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 03:16
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Leyte Gulf
    GHWBCSG
    CG55

