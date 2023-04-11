230415-N-TC847-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jordan Henkel, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), shakes hands with Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, during a visit to the ship, April 15, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 03:16 Photo ID: 7742275 VIRIN: 230415-N-TC847-1079 Resolution: 3453x2466 Size: 1.13 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Visits USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.