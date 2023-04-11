A group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned the 982nd Signal Company Combat Camera (Airborne), wait to receive instructions on a firing range at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 15, 2022. 982nd conducted a four-day battle training assembly which consisted of M4 carbine training on the engagement skills trainer system and live firing the weapon system to maintain readiness for the next mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 00:07
|Photo ID:
|7742218
|VIRIN:
|230415-A-FN863-003
|Resolution:
|7959x5309
|Size:
|15.29 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Posing for Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
