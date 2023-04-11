Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Posing for Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldier Posing for Photo

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned the 982nd Signal Company Combat Camera (Airborne), wait to receive instructions on a firing range at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 15, 2022. 982nd conducted a four-day battle training assembly which consisted of M4 carbine training on the engagement skills trainer system and live firing the weapon system to maintain readiness for the next mission.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 00:07
    Photo ID: 7742218
    VIRIN: 230415-A-FN863-003
    Resolution: 7959x5309
    Size: 15.29 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Posing for Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    ordnance corps
    Be All You Can Be
    go ordnance

