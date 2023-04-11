Soldier Posing for Photo

Sgt. Obed Padilla, assigned to the 982nd Signal Company Combat Camera (Airborne), poses for a photo at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 15, 2022. Padilla and fellow U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers waited to receive instructions before firing the M4 carbine during battle training assembly.

