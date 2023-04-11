Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Posing for Photo [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldier Posing for Photo

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Sgt. Obed Padilla, assigned to the 982nd Signal Company Combat Camera (Airborne), poses for a photo at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 15, 2022. Padilla and fellow U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers waited to receive instructions before firing the M4 carbine during battle training assembly.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 00:07
    Location: GA, US
    This work, Soldier Posing for Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Army Reserve
    US Army
    Readiness
    Why I Serve
    Be All You Can Be

