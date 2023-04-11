Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antonio Bassett

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antonio Bassett

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theron Godbold 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    230403-N-FP878-0004
    CLEVELAND, Ohio, (APR. 3, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antonio Bassett, from Cincinnati, Ohio, is a recruiter stationed at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV) and is taasked with finding the most qualified applicants for America's Navy. NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia Kentucky and parts of Indiana for recruiting and Navy outreach for non-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antonio Bassett [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

