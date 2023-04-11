230403-N-FP878-0004

CLEVELAND, Ohio, (APR. 3, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antonio Bassett, from Cincinnati, Ohio, is a recruiter stationed at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV) and is taasked with finding the most qualified applicants for America's Navy. NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia Kentucky and parts of Indiana for recruiting and Navy outreach for non-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 22:52 Photo ID: 7742209 VIRIN: 230403-N-FP878-0001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.38 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Antonio Bassett [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.