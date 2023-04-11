Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 77 Conducts Torpedo Exercise with JMSDF [Image 5 of 5]

    HSM 77 Conducts Torpedo Exercise with JMSDF

    JAPAN

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230413-N-YQ181-1757 SAGAMI BAY (April 13, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 drops a torpedo during a torpedo exercise in Sagami Bay, Japan, April 13, 2023. The Saberhawks are forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 18:01
    VIRIN: 230413-N-YQ181-1757
    7th Fleet
    Torpedo
    JMSDF
    HSM 77

