HSM 77 Conducts Torpedo Exercise with JMSDF

230413-N-YQ181-1757 SAGAMI BAY (April 13, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 drops a torpedo during a torpedo exercise in Sagami Bay, Japan, April 13, 2023. The Saberhawks are forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 Photo ID: 7742142 Location: JP by PO2 Askia Collins