HSM 77 Conducts Torpedo Exercise with JMSDF

230413-N-YQ181-1098 SAGAMI BAY (April 13, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 flies alongside the Futami-class research ship JS Wakasa (AGS-5104) in Sagami Bay, Japan, April 13, 2023. The Saberhawks are forward-deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 18:01
|Photo ID:
|7742138
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-YQ181-1098
|Resolution:
|2270x1361
|Size:
|458.22 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
