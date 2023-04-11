Maintainers from the 5th Maintenance Group work on a B-52H Stratofortress wing during Global Thunder 23. Global Thunder is an invaluable training opportunity to exercise all U.S. Strategic Command mission areas and create the condition for strategic deterrence against a variety of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 7741991 VIRIN: 230413-F-EQ797-2003 Resolution: 4722x4781 Size: 0 B Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GT 23 Night Ops [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.