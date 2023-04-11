Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GT Night Ops [Image 1 of 3]

    GT Night Ops

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Angel Feliciano-Moya, a 5th Security Forces Squadron member, guards a B-52H Stratofortress during Global Thunder 23 (GT23) at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 13, 2023. Global Thunder provides training opportunities for components, units, and task forces to deter and if necessary, defeat a military attack against the United States and to employ forces as directed by the president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 14:44
    Photo ID: 7741989
    VIRIN: 230413-F-EQ797-2001
    Resolution: 6444x4301
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT Night Ops [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Training
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Minot Air Force Base
    Global Thunder 23
    GT23

