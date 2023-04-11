Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCAC Inbound [Image 4 of 5]

    LCAC Inbound

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion prepares to enter the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, April 14, 2023. ARGMEUEX is the second at-sea exercise in the intermediate stage of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program focused on final integration prior to Composite Training Unit Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCAC Inbound [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    26thMEU
    Marines
    USMCNews

