LCAC Inbound

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion prepares to enter the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, April 14, 2023. ARGMEUEX is the second at-sea exercise in the intermediate stage of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program focused on final integration prior to Composite Training Unit Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

