LCAC Inbound

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion prepares to enter the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, April 14, 2023. ARGMEUEX is the second at-sea exercise in the intermediate stage of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program focused on final integration prior to Composite Training Unit Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 13:10
|Photo ID:
|7741960
|VIRIN:
|230414-M-NF490-1003
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.79 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
