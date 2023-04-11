Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First DCO IW Admiral [Image 7 of 8]

    First DCO IW Admiral

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victor R Navarrete 

    Commander Naval Information Force Reserve

    Rear Admiral Mike Brown pinned on his star in a ceremony before family, friends, colleagues, and shipmates at the US Naval Observatory library in Washington DC.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 7741964
    VIRIN: 221016-N-VZ457-653
    Resolution: 2754x3166
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, First DCO IW Admiral [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Victor R Navarrete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IW
    IWC
    Mike brown

