Rear Admiral Mike Brown pinned on his star in a ceremony before family, friends, colleagues, and shipmates at the US Naval Observatory library in Washington DC.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7741963
|VIRIN:
|221016-N-VZ457-064
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First DCO IW Admiral [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Victor R Navarrete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
