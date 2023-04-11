Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH, ACS Host New Parent Stroller Walk [Image 2 of 5]

    BACH, ACS Host New Parent Stroller Walk

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Friday, BACH hosted the Fort Campbell ACS-FAP team, April 14 outside the hospital's C Bldg. for the New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk. They met other military families while enjoying physical activity at their own pace on the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital walking trail.

    This work, BACH, ACS Host New Parent Stroller Walk [Image 5 of 5], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

