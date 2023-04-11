BACH, ACS Host New Parent Stroller Walk

Friday, BACH hosted the Fort Campbell ACS-FAP team, April 14 outside the hospital's C Bldg. for the New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk. They met other military families while enjoying physical activity at their own pace on the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital walking trail.

