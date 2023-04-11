Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ark. TAG Tours Guatemalan Army Museum [Image 9 of 10]

    Ark. TAG Tours Guatemalan Army Museum

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, the adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, toured the Guatemalan Army Museum in Guatemala City on March 23, 2023.

    Guatemalan Army Capt. Estuardo Ovalle guided the tour and explained to the adjutant general’s group the museum’s many displays, artifacts, and information about the history of the Guatemalan Army from colonial times to present day, as well as the pre-Columbian history of the country.

    Arkansas National Guard maintains a display case at the museum to promote our state partnership with Guatemala, and inform visitors to the museum about the military to military cooperation between the state of Arkansas and Guatemala.

    Under the control and maintenance of the Guatemalan Military History Service, the museum at Fort of San José de Buena Vista is one of many historical sites meant to educate the public and archive the history of the Guatemalan Army.

