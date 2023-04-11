Best Ranger 2023

Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Spc. Tyler Gravem, a Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., completes a modified Army Combat Fitness Test during the Best Ranger Competition 2023 at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 14, 2023. The Best Ranger competition is a three-day event where Rangers will compete to find the best amongst the best. They will go through grueling training which tests their mental toughness, physical fitness, motivation, and technical capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

