    Best Ranger 2023 [Image 5 of 10]

    Best Ranger 2023

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Matthew Kenny a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, tactically maneuvers through the Malvesti Obstacle Course during the Best Ranger Competition 2023 at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 14, 2023. The Best Ranger competition is a three-day event where Rangers will compete to find the best amongst the best. They will go through grueling training which tests their mental toughness, physical fitness, motivation, and technical capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

