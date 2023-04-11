Best Ranger 2023

1st Lt. Matthew Kenny a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, tactically maneuvers through the Malvesti Obstacle Course during the Best Ranger Competition 2023 at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 14, 2023. The Best Ranger competition is a three-day event where Rangers will compete to find the best amongst the best. They will go through grueling training which tests their mental toughness, physical fitness, motivation, and technical capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

