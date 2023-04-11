Valerie Barber, 802nd Force Support Squadron, Military and Family Readiness work life consultant, gives students a purple doughnut as they arrive at the Lackland Elementary School in celebration of the Month of the Military Child "Purple Up" April 14, 2023, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. As part of the welcoming event, 73 dozen purple doughnuts were offered to the students as they arrived at all Lackland ISD schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 11:31
|Photo ID:
|7740212
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-FV908-0013
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the military child - "Purple Up!" [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
