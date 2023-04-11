Dr. Tanya Hyde, Lackland Independent School District assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction gives a student a purple doughnut as he arrives at the Lackland Elementary School in celebration of the Month of the Military Child "Purple Up" April 14, 2023, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. As part of the welcoming event, 73 dozen purple doughnuts were offered to the students as they arrived at all Lackland ISD schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

