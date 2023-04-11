Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the military child - "Purple Up!" [Image 1 of 3]

    Month of the military child - &quot;Purple Up!&quot;

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Tanya Hyde, Lackland Independent School District assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction gives a student a purple doughnut as he arrives at the Lackland Elementary School in celebration of the Month of the Military Child "Purple Up" April 14, 2023, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. As part of the welcoming event, 73 dozen purple doughnuts were offered to the students as they arrived at all Lackland ISD schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:31
    Photo ID: 7740210
    VIRIN: 230414-F-FV908-0029
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the military child - "Purple Up!" [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the military child - &quot;Purple Up!&quot;
    Month of the military child - &quot;Purple Up!&quot;
    Month of the military child - &quot;Purple Up!&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT