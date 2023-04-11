SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement

WASHINGTON (April 6, 2023) - Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, director of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) speaks to the workforce on the 60th anniversary of the Polaris Sales Agreement at SSP headquarters, April 6. Vice Adm. Wolfe is the U.S. Project Officer for the PSA, an agreement between the U.S. and UK that allows the UK to purchase a U.S.-developed submarine launched ballistic missile system to support an independent submarine nuclear deterrent force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Delaney Burlingame/Released)

