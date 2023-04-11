WASHINGTON (April 6, 2023) - Capt. Lee Robinson (left) of the UK Royal Navy and Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe (right), director of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) cut a celebratory cake at SSP headquarters in Washington, D.C. April 6. The event commemorated the 60th anniversary of the historic Polaris Sales Agreement between the U.S. and UK (U.S. Navy Photo by Delaney Burlingame/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7739963
|VIRIN:
|230406-N-RC488-001
|Resolution:
|4003x2662
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement [Image 2 of 2], by Delaney Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT