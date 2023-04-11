SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement

WASHINGTON (April 6, 2023) - Capt. Lee Robinson (left) of the UK Royal Navy and Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe (right), director of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) cut a celebratory cake at SSP headquarters in Washington, D.C. April 6. The event commemorated the 60th anniversary of the historic Polaris Sales Agreement between the U.S. and UK (U.S. Navy Photo by Delaney Burlingame/Released)

