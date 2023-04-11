Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement [Image 1 of 2]

    SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Delaney Burlingame 

    Strategic Systems Programs

    WASHINGTON (April 6, 2023) - Capt. Lee Robinson (left) of the UK Royal Navy and Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe (right), director of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) cut a celebratory cake at SSP headquarters in Washington, D.C. April 6. The event commemorated the 60th anniversary of the historic Polaris Sales Agreement between the U.S. and UK (U.S. Navy Photo by Delaney Burlingame/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7739963
    VIRIN: 230406-N-RC488-001
    Resolution: 4003x2662
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement [Image 2 of 2], by Delaney Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement
    SSP Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Polaris Sales Agreement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    SSP
    Strategic Systems Programs
    Polaris Sales Agreement
    PSA60
    Vice Admiral Wolfe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT