    Garrison Wiesbaden hosts spring Norwegian Foot March [Image 3 of 4]

    Garrison Wiesbaden hosts spring Norwegian Foot March

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    With over 165 participants at the starting line, this spring's Norwegian Foot March began at 6 a.m., April 14, 2023 at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. Soldiers came from various local units across the installation footprint, as well as from visiting international partners, showing representation from five additional countries at this year's event. The first finisher completed this year's 18.6 mile route in 3 hours, 1 minute, with the next participant coming through the finish line just five minutes later.

    The Norwegian Foot March is a 18.6-mile dismounted road march, executed in uniform while carrying a 25-pound rucksack. If participants complete the march in under 4 hours and 30 minutes, they earn the right to wear the coveted Norwegian Foot March armed forces skills badge.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 06:10
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Wiesbaden hosts spring Norwegian Foot March [Image 4 of 4], by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS

