Garrison Wiesbaden hosts spring Norwegian Foot March

With over 165 participants at the starting line, this spring's Norwegian Foot March began at 6 a.m., April 14, 2023 at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. Soldiers came from various local units across the installation footprint, as well as from visiting international partners, showing representation from five additional countries at this year's event. The first finisher completed this year's 18.6 mile route in 3 hours, 1 minute, with the next participant coming through the finish line just five minutes later.



The Norwegian Foot March is a 18.6-mile dismounted road march, executed in uniform while carrying a 25-pound rucksack. If participants complete the march in under 4 hours and 30 minutes, they earn the right to wear the coveted Norwegian Foot March armed forces skills badge.

