KMEP 23-2 JTAC Class

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kevin Roth, a forward air controller with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, and Republic of Korea Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participate in a joint terminal attack controller class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-2 (KMEP) at Rodriguez Live-fire Complex, Republic of Korea, April 6, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Roth is a native of Freeland, Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

