    KMEP 23-2 JTAC Class [Image 15 of 15]

    KMEP 23-2 JTAC Class

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st. Lt. Matthew Franzoia, a field artillery officer with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, left, and Republic of Korea Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment, 2nd Marine Division participate in a joint terminal attack controller class during Korean Marine Exercise Program 23-2 (KMEP) at Rodriguez Live-fire Complex, Republic of Korea, April 6, 2023. KMEP is a series of continuous-combined training exercises designed to enhance the ROK-U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula, and strengthen capabilities and interoperability. 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Franzoia is a native of Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 22:38
    VIRIN: 230406-M-HI909-1715
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 23-2 JTAC Class [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Jaylen Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

