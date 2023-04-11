PA Airmen in their natural habitat

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster, 6th Air Refueling Wing public affairs apprentice, takes a self-portrait in the sunglasses of Staff Sgt. Alex Diego, 50th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. PA Airmen are responsible for the photo, written and video documentation of all events across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 04.12.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US