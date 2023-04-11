U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Cobin, 6th Air Refueling Wing public affairs journeyman, takes a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. PA Airmen are responsible for the photo, written and video documentation of all events across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7738818
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-IA158-1253
|Resolution:
|7866x5244
|Size:
|16.03 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA Airmen in their natural habitat [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT