    PA Airmen in their natural habitat

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Cobin, 6th Air Refueling Wing public affairs journeyman, takes a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. PA Airmen are responsible for the photo, written and video documentation of all events across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA Airmen in their natural habitat [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    photography
    flight line
    MacDill
    behind-the-scenes
    Public affairs
    self portrait

