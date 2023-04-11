101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a memorial ceremony

A U.S. Army firing detail assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) present arms as part of a memorial ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)

