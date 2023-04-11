Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a memorial ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A U.S. Army firing detail assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) present arms as part of a memorial ceremony at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)

    Memorial
    101st Airborne
    Army
    9Eagles

