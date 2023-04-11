Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a memorial ceremony

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Spc. Frank Reiss, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares to fire an M4A1 Carbine Rifle as part of a memorial ceremony firing detail at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)

