101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a memorial ceremony

U.S. Army Spc. Frank Reiss, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares to fire an M4A1 Carbine Rifle as part of a memorial ceremony firing detail at Clarksville, Tenn., April 13, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor the nine Soldiers from Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, killed in a helicopter accident March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt.)

