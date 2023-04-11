Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, poses for a photo with Team Buckley members who were awarded for their hard work April 10, 2023, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. During her visit she took the time to meet a few Airmen and Guardians who were highlighted in their units. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:16 Photo ID: 7738035 VIRIN: 230411-X-AJ766-1063 Resolution: 1020x679 Size: 201.41 KB Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hon. Jones Visits Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.