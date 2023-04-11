Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hon. Jones Visits Buckley SFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Hon. Jones Visits Buckley SFB

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, speaks with an Airman April 10, 2023, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. She met with multiple Airmen and Guardians for being highlighted as outstanding performers in their units. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:15
    Photo ID: 7738033
    VIRIN: 230411-X-AJ766-1051
    Resolution: 879x679
    Size: 190.75 KB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
