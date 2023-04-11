Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, speaks with an Airman April 10, 2023, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. She met with multiple Airmen and Guardians for being highlighted as outstanding performers in their units. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:15 Photo ID: 7738033 VIRIN: 230411-X-AJ766-1051 Resolution: 879x679 Size: 190.75 KB Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hon. Jones Visits Buckley SFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.