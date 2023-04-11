Chaplain (Col.) John S. Peck delivers an Easter sermon during the post's Easter Sunrise Service held April 9 in the Solomon Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7738030
|VIRIN:
|040923-A-ZN169-039
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, 040923-A-ZN169-039 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
