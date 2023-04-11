Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    040923-A-ZN169-039 [Image 5 of 5]

    040923-A-ZN169-039

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Col.) John S. Peck delivers an Easter sermon during the post's Easter Sunrise Service held April 9 in the Solomon Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 7738030
    VIRIN: 040923-A-ZN169-039
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 040923-A-ZN169-039 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    040923-A-ZN169-001
    040923-A-ZN169-012
    040923-A-ZN169-021
    040923-A-ZN169-026
    040923-A-ZN169-039

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Easter Sunrise Service
    Religious Support Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT