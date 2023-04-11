A guitarist with the praise team plays a tune prior to the beginning of Fort Jackson's annual Easter Sunrise Service, April 9 in the Solomon Center on post.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2004
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7738025
|VIRIN:
|040923-A-ZN169-001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 040923-A-ZN169-001 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
