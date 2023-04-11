Natasha Bonds, 802nd Force Support Squadron human resources specialist, takes fingerprints following successful interviews at a Joint Base San Antonio civilian hiring event at St. Philips college, San Antonio, Texas, April 12, 2023. The hiring event provided an avenue for prospective candidates to connect with JBSA direct hiring authorities to speed up filling vacancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7737831
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-FV908-0272
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA Recruiting job fair [Image 12 of 12], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
