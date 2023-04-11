Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Recruiting job fair [Image 11 of 12]

    JBSA Recruiting job fair

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Natasha Bonds, 802nd Force Support Squadron human resources specialist, takes fingerprints following successful interviews at a Joint Base San Antonio civilian hiring event at St. Philips college, San Antonio, Texas, April 12, 2023. The hiring event provided an avenue for prospective candidates to connect with JBSA direct hiring authorities to speed up filling vacancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 07:54
