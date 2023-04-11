Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA Recruiting job fair [Image 9 of 12]

    JBSA Recruiting job fair

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Reuben Roberts, 502nd Communications Squadron cable system supervisor, speaks with a prospective new civilian hire at a Joint Base San Antonio civilian hiring event at St. Philips college, San Antonio, Texas, April 12, 2023. The hiring event provided an avenue for prospective candidates to connect with JBSA direct hiring authorities to speed up filling vacancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 07:54
    Photo ID: 7737829
    VIRIN: 230412-F-FV908-0241
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Recruiting job fair [Image 12 of 12], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair
    JBSA Recruiting job fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT