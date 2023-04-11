Andersen AFB USO hosts gardening event

Grace Platt, a USO Andersen Air Force Base volunteer, helps a child pot a tomato plant during a USO gardening event on Andersen AFB, Guam, April 12, 2023. The USO hosted the event in honor of month of the military child to help children learn and grow through gardening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

