    Andersen AFB USO hosts gardening event

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Olivia Wright, USO Andersen Air Force Base programs manager, helps a child put on gloves during a USO gardening event on Andersen AFB, Guam, April 12, 2023. The USO hosted the event in honor of month of the military child to help children learn and grow through gardening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

