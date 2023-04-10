Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Hosts “Kick Out Sexual Assault” Kickball Tournament [Image 11 of 14]

    Camp Zama Hosts “Kick Out Sexual Assault” Kickball Tournament

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Six teams came out to Rambler Field today to compete in the Camp Zama MWR- and USAG Japan Army Community Service-led "Kick Out Sexual Assault" kickball tournament in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    The championship game in the single-elimination tournament came down to the 10th Support Group and the combined US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan/U.S. Army Japan Band team.

    Aviation/Band managed to close their one-run deficit and tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, pushing it into extra innings. In the seventh inning, 10th SG scored on an RBI, putting them up by one.

    Aviation/Band went scoreless in their next at-bat, ending in a 4-3 victory for 10th SG.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Hosts “Kick Out Sexual Assault” Kickball Tournament [Image 14 of 14], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    SHARP
    Kickball

