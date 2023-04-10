Six teams came out to Rambler Field today to compete in the Camp Zama MWR- and USAG Japan Army Community Service-led "Kick Out Sexual Assault" kickball tournament in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
The championship game in the single-elimination tournament came down to the 10th Support Group and the combined US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan/U.S. Army Japan Band team.
Aviation/Band managed to close their one-run deficit and tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, pushing it into extra innings. In the seventh inning, 10th SG scored on an RBI, putting them up by one.
Aviation/Band went scoreless in their next at-bat, ending in a 4-3 victory for 10th SG.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7737367
|VIRIN:
|230408-A-PR478-025
|Resolution:
|1475x2048
|Size:
|471.56 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Hosts “Kick Out Sexual Assault” Kickball Tournament [Image 14 of 14], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
