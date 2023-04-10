Camp Zama Hosts “Kick Out Sexual Assault” Kickball Tournament

Six teams came out to Rambler Field today to compete in the Camp Zama MWR- and USAG Japan Army Community Service-led "Kick Out Sexual Assault" kickball tournament in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



The championship game in the single-elimination tournament came down to the 10th Support Group and the combined US Army Aviation Battalion - Japan/U.S. Army Japan Band team.



Aviation/Band managed to close their one-run deficit and tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, pushing it into extra innings. In the seventh inning, 10th SG scored on an RBI, putting them up by one.



Aviation/Band went scoreless in their next at-bat, ending in a 4-3 victory for 10th SG.

