U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Four F-35 Lightning II aircraft perform a flyover during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 12, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7737056
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-XS730-1010
|Resolution:
|3930x2616
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
