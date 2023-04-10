Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Air Power Demonstration [Image 8 of 19]

    USAFA Air Power Demonstration

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Two F-22 Raptors perform a flyover and air demonstration during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 12, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Air Force Academy
    F-22
    F-35
    USAFA

