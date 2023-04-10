U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Two F-22 Raptors perform a flyover and air demonstration during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 12, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7737050
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-NU281-1011
|Resolution:
|3019x2009
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Air Power Demonstration [Image 19 of 19], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT