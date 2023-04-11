Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Naval Academy Forrestal lecture series in Alumni Hall. [Image 7 of 10]

    2023 Naval Academy Forrestal lecture series in Alumni Hall.

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 11, 2023) Iván Duque, former President of the Republic of Colombia addresses the Brigade of Midshipmen and guests during the 2023 Naval Academy Forrestal lecture series in Alumni Hall. Duque spoke about leadership in times of crisis. The purpose of this series is to enhance the Brigade of Midshipmen’s awareness and appreciation of the social, political, and cultural dimensions of the Nation and world. Featured are leading representatives from various disciplines—government, the arts, humor, literature, education, sports, politics, science, and other fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

