ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 11, 2023) Iván Duque, former President of the Republic of Colombia addresses the Brigade of Midshipmen and guests during the 2023 Naval Academy Forrestal lecture series in Alumni Hall. Duque spoke about leadership in times of crisis. The purpose of this series is to enhance the Brigade of Midshipmen’s awareness and appreciation of the social, political, and cultural dimensions of the Nation and world. Featured are leading representatives from various disciplines—government, the arts, humor, literature, education, sports, politics, science, and other fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 14:27 Photo ID: 7736708 VIRIN: 230411-N-ID676-2036 Resolution: 3018x2332 Size: 721.04 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Naval Academy Forrestal lecture series in Alumni Hall. [Image 10 of 10], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.