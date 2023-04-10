Fort Riley Friday explores Hangar 741

This #FortRileyFriday we're at Marshall Army Airfield. Hangar 741 was built in 1932 and is one of the first permanent buildings on the airfield. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the hangar is significant for its association with the evolution of military aviation, and to a lesser extent for its representation of a type of construction (early aviation architecture.) No longer in use as a hanger, building 741 is now home to the Kansas National Guard's Advanced Turbine Engine Army Maintenance team (ATEAM.) The ATEAM rebuilds tank engines and transmissions for reuse or sale, saving the Army money over new components.



Pictured: Top, building 741 today. Bottom left, hangar 741 and surrounding buildings during the Flood of 1951. Bottom right, undated photo of hangar 741 sometime between the mid-1960s and mid-1970s.

